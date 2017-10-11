Scary! Emirates Airbus makes hard crosswind landing in Dusseldorf amid heavy winds - Watch viral video

New Delhi: It was surely a heart in the mouth moment.

A video of an Emirates Airbus A380 making a hard landing in Dusseldorf, Germany, amid heavy winds has gone viral.

It has been watched more than nine million times and was filmed and posted on YouTube by 'Cargospotter'.

In the video, the airbus can be seen wobbling in the high winds as it approaches the runway.

Then it appears to bounce before swerving frighteningly.

However, in just a matter of seconds, the pilots are able to steady the plane.

But it must have been a terrifying experience for passengers seated inside.

Watch the video below but not if you are scared of flying.