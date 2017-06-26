close
Scary! Passengers have a harrowing time after AirAsia plane shakes endlessly midair, returns safely to Australia - Watch video

AirAsia X flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur recently experienced a scary moment.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 13:24
Scary! Passengers have a harrowing time after AirAsia plane shakes endlessly midair, returns safely to Australia - Watch video
Pic courtesy: YouTube

Delhi: This is as scary as it can get.

Passengers on AirAsia X plane flying recently on Australia's west coast heard a loud bang about 90 minutes into the flight to Kuala Lumpur.

Then there was explosion on left wing and a strange smell wafting through the cabin, as per media reports.

After that, there was endless shaking.

It is said to have lasted another 90 minutes as the jet flew back toward Australia.

Reportedly, a blade had sheared off an engine.

Thankfully, the plane returned back to Australia with everyone safe on board.

Watch the video below: 

AirAsia jetPlane shakes in midairAustraliaKuala LumpurAirasia X plane

