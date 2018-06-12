हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Scenes from a fantasy, like science fiction movie: Top quotes from Trump-Kim summit

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore to resolve differences, on Tuesday.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Singapore: US President Donald Trump said he had forged a "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, as the two men sought ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. Trump mentioned that his meeting with Kim Jong Un was 'very, very good' and they have 'good relationship'.

Should they succeed in making a diplomatic breakthrough, it could bring lasting change to the security landscape of Northeast Asia, like the visit of former US President Richard Nixon to China in 1972 led to the transformation of China.
 
While the world is waiting for the outcome of the summit, here are some top quotes till now:
 
"I feel really great. It's gonna be a great discussion and I think tremendous success. I think it's gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump responded when asked how he felt in the first minute.
 
"I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy...science fiction movie,” said Kim, through a translator.
 
He mentioned that "There will be challenges ahead," but he is willing to work with Trump.
 
Asked by a reporter how the meeting was going, Trump said: "Very good. Very, very good. Good relationship."
 
While both the leaders were earlier trying to call off the summit, Kim on Tuesday mentioned that: "We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace," he said. "I believe this is a good prelude for peace."
 
Donald Trump had earlier tweeted on Tuesday that staff-level meetings between the United States and North Korea were going "well and quickly," but he added: "In the end, that doesn`t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"
 
For resolving issues of nuclear standoff, Trump said that by 'working together, we will get it taken care of". He also predicted that he and Kim Jong Un 'will solve a big problem, a big dilemma'.
 
In brief remarks to the media before the start of their meeting, Trump expressed hope that the historic summit would be "tremendously successful."

After signing a ‘comprehensive document’ Trump mentioned “we will meet again, and we will meet many times”. 

Kim said, “We have decided to let go the past & now the world will see a major change”. 
 
Before the summit, leaders from both the nations had criticized each other with various comments. Trump had previously threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen". He mocked Kim as "little rocket man" on a suicide mission.
 
While Kim had too denounced the U.S. president as the "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" who would be "tamed ... with fire".

(With Agency inputs)

