School in Australia sacks 'openly gay' teacher

PERTH: A school in Western Australia has sacked one of its teachers because he was 'openly gay', it has emerged.

Craig Campbell was removed from South Coast Baptist College after he reportedly told his bosses that he had a boyfriend.

“At present, for us, we choose not to employ someone who’s openly gay,” school principal Des Mitchell told a TV channel here.

“I shared with him that, at present, there is an inconsistency with his beliefs on sexuality and the college’s beliefs,” The Metro quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the school's decision to sack Campbell has drawn public anger.

People have called removing the private schools’ legal right to discriminate gay members of staff in the region.

Campbell said that his colleagues began to question his sexual orientation when they found a Facebook photo.

“It got to this point where I was like, ‘I can’t hide this anymore,” he was quoted as saying.