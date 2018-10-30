हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

School principal in Pakistan's Peshawar rapes, films students, gets 105 years in jail

A school principal in Peshawar in Pakistan has been awarded jail term for 105 years. Attaullah Marwat, the principal of a private school in Peshawar, was charged with child abuse, pornography, rape, blackmail and illicit relationship.

He was awarded the jail term by a sessions court in Peshawar. A fine of Rs 1.4 million was also imposed on him by the court.

According to a report on Pakistan-based Dawn News, the school principal after a complaint filed by a boy in July. He had accused the principal of sexually exploiting students, including girls.

The boy had also alleged that the man had installed secret cameras on school campus with which he filmed students.

The man had forced girl students, under the age of 18, to expose their bodies and engage in sexual activities, said the Dawn News report. He also filmed the act on his mobile phone and later saved them on pen drives.

The school principal reportedly blackmailed some of the victims with the video and even threatened to kill them if they revealed his deeds before anyone. During the interrogation, he confessed that he had 26 videos of his act saved on his personal computer.

Not just students, but some teachers of the school were also assaulted and blackmailed by him.

The crime was committed in three rooms of the school. Several memory cards and pen drives were recovered from his possession by the authorities.

