Scooter turns turtle in China, bustles off riderless - WATCH

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 18:56
Scooter turns turtle in China, bustles off riderless - WATCH
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Screen grab

New Delhi: In a Bizarre incident, a running scooter in China flipped at 360 angle, throwing off a couple with a kid at the middle of a road.

This was not all!

As the rider tried to pick the scooter up off the ground, it started bustling off on its own.

The strange incident took place on August 19 in Taizhou of Jiangsu province.

Fortunately, neither the rider nor the pillions were wounded.

Posted on Facebook in the wee hours of Thursday by People's Daily, China, the incident is doing its round on the social media.

The viral clip shows the rider trying hard with his feet still on the ground to avoid a collision with a car, right after picking his two-wheeler up.

The out-of-control scooter eventually banged with another vehicle on the road ahead of falling down again.

Watch the video here:

Video Courtesy: Facebbok/People's Daily, China

TAGS

ChinaTaizhouJiangsu ProvinceFacebookScooter

