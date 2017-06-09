Scotland Yard arrests 29-yr-old in London terror attack case

London: Scotland Yard on Friday made a new arrest as part of its investigation into the London Bridge attack carried out by three men including a Pakistani-origin terrorist last week.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, supported by the Territorial Support Group, arrested a 29-year-old man at a residential address in Newham, east London, the Met Police said in a statement.

"He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He has been taken into custody at a south London police station and is detained under the Terrorism Act. Searches of the residential address in Newham are ongoing," the statement said.

Four other men remain in custody in connection with the attack on June 3 when three men ? Pakistan-born Khurram Shazad Butt, Moroccan-origin Rachid Redouane and Moroccon-Italian Yousef Zaghba ? rammed a high-speed van into pedestrians at London Bridge before proceeding on foot on a knife rampage in nearby Borough market.

They killed eight people in the attack before armed marksmen shot them dead at the scene.

The attack had brought London to a standstill just days before the general election and led to heightened security at polling booths up and down the UK yesterday as the UK's terror threat level remains at "severe", which means an attack is highly likely.

Twelve other men arrested in the early stages of the investigation have all been released without charge.

One man has been bailed to appear in court at a date in late June. He is a 33-year-old man arrested on a street in Ilford, east London, yesterday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, and further arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.