Donald Trump

Search 'idiot' on Google images. Overwhelming result will leave you surprised. Or Not

Online surfers are having a field day at a deliberate algorithm glitch for which, a group of online activists are being seen responsible.

At the time of filing this report, Google image search has proclaimed Donald Trump as an idiot.

It's true. Just search for 'idiot' on the Google image page and the page throws back tons of photos of the US President. But before Google is blamed for what is widely being seen as an absolutely hilarious occurrence, stop.

It is reported that a group of online activists are behind pumping in photos of Trump each time anyone in the world searches for 'idiot' on Google images. Critical of Trump's policies, the activists have sought to highlight the maladies of Trump administration's take on issues such as immigration, LGBTQ rights and gun control. Tech experts say the group of activists have managed the mischief by tweaking Google's ranking algorithm in a way that everytime someone types the word, pop comes Trump's photos.

And why only this word?

It is suspected that Britons protesting Donald Trump's recent UK visit by playing Green Day's song 'American Idiot' may have been a reason.

For now, the photos are likely to remain as Google - in another matter - had clarified that it has no direct role in outcomes of search results.

