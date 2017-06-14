Search on to find bodies of Chinese nationals killed by Islamic State

Karachi: Pakistan's Balochistan government said today that the video showing the killing of two Chinese nationals abducted by Islamic State militants from Quetta appeared to confirm "99 per cent" that they have been killed.

The provincial government's home minister Sarfaraz Bugti told reporters that security forces were now conducting search operations to find the bodies Lee Zing Yang, 24 and Meng Li Si, 26, who were abducted by the militant group on March 24.

His comments came as authorities previously remained unwilling to confirm the deaths and involvement of IS.

Bugti, however, denied any organised presence of the IS in Balochistan.

On Monday, it emerged that the two Chinese nationals were involved in "preaching", and were not teachers as was stated in their visa documents.