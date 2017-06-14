close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Search on to find bodies of Chinese nationals killed by Islamic State

Sarfaraz Bugti told reporters that security forces were now conducting search operations to find the bodies Lee Zing Yang and Meng Li Si.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 00:05

Karachi: Pakistan's Balochistan government said today that the video showing the killing of two Chinese nationals abducted by Islamic State militants from Quetta appeared to confirm "99 per cent" that they have been killed.

The provincial government's home minister Sarfaraz Bugti told reporters that security forces were now conducting search operations to find the bodies Lee Zing Yang, 24 and Meng Li Si, 26, who were abducted by the militant group on March 24.

His comments came as authorities previously remained unwilling to confirm the deaths and involvement of IS.

Bugti, however, denied any organised presence of the IS in Balochistan.

On Monday, it emerged that the two Chinese nationals were involved in "preaching", and were not teachers as was stated in their visa documents.

TAGS

PakistanChinese officialsIslamic stateBalochistanQuettaSarfaraz BugtiLee Zing YangMeng Li Si

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Affirming goal of child labour-free society, India ratifies...
AmericasWorld

Affirming goal of child labour-free society, India ratifies...

Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pakistan
WorldAsia

Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pakistan

Donald Trump to resume precision munitions deliveries to Sa...
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to resume precision munitions deliveries to Sa...

Syrian doctors plead for help, fearing the world is
WorldAsia

Syrian doctors plead for help, fearing the world is "b...

James Comey's friend says he's turning over Comey...
AmericasWorld

James Comey's friend says he's turning over Comey...

Daughter returns from Sweden to see ailing mother in India
India

Daughter returns from Sweden to see ailing mother in India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video