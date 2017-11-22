हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau

A search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after their fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometres from the Pacific island of Palau.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 14:25 PM IST
Comments |

Tokyo: A search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after their fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometres from the Pacific island of Palau.

Planes and ships from the US, Japan and Palau are taking part in the search for the Japanese-flagged Gyotoku Maru No. 1, the US Coast Guard said today.

The 15-metre tuna fishing boat capsized southwest of Palau. Japan's Kyodo News service said the ship sent a mayday signal Monday afternoon and a vessel from Japan's National

Fisheries University located it the next morning.

Kyodo said the crew consists of a Japanese captain and chief engineer and five Indonesian crew members.

Tags:
Japanese crewIndonesian crewfishing shipShip capsizePalau
Next
Story

Eight rescued after US Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea

Trending