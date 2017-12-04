Security forces gun down 5 terrorists in a raid in Egypt

Cairo: Five terrorists were killed today in exchange of fire with security forces in Sharqeya governorate, security sources said.

They said that terrorists clashed with security forces during a raid on Belbeis-10th of Ramadan road in Sharqeya.

The raid came over a week after a terrorist attack on a mosque in North Sinai in which more than 300 people were killed.

Terrorist attacks, targeting police and military personnel, have increased following the ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by the military, following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.

The military has launched security campaigns in Egypt's restive North Sinai province, arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.