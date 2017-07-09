close
﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 12:20
Security forces kill 35 ISIS terrorists in Mosul

Mosul: At least 35 ISIS terrorists were killed and six others arrested on Saturday as they tried to escape from western Mosul where security forces were closing in.

"We have a tip-off that besieged Daesh militants in the Old City were planning to storm eastern Mosul and cause chaos in some liberated areas," Anadolu news agency quoted an Iraqi Military official as saying.

According to the official, dozens of snipers have been deployed by the Iraqi Army along the Tigris River in an effort to abort any Daesh attempt to attack Mosul's eastern side.

Meanwhile, an airstrike on an ISIS convoy on the outskirts of Tal Afar city, west of Mosul reportedly killed 11 Daesh militants.

Earlier this week, 200 Turkmens were executed by ISIS militants in Tal Afar after holding them for around two months.

The Iraqi military remains engaged in a wide-ranging campaign, which began last October, to recapture Mosul.

In mid-2014, ISIS overran the city, which now represents the embattled terrorist group's last stronghold in northern Iraq.

It is estimated that approximately 350 thousand people have been displaced from Mosul, because of fierce fighting.

