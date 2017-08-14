Selfie trouble: Egypt health ministry punishes six medics for clicking in front of train wreck

Cairo: Days after fatal train mishap here, Egypt’s health ministry transferred six medics to a remote part of the country after they took selfies in front of a deadly train wreck.

On Saturday, pictures of an ambulance crew taking selfie pictures in front the wreckage went viral, which created an uproar on social media with one Twitter user posting a photograph with a hashtag reading: “conscience in a coma”.

As per the reports of AFP, The health ministry’s director of emergency services Ahmed al-Ansari said six members of the ambulance crew have been transferred to the western Siwa oasis as punishment. "It was an inappropriate conduct," Ansari said.

Egypt's latest train disaster saw two trains collide on the Cairo-Alexandria mainline on Friday, leading to the deaths of 41 people and injuring scores more. It was the deadliest train accident in the North African country since a train ploughed into a bus carrying schoolchildren in November 2012, killing 47 people.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of Egypt`s railway authority resigned after 41 people were killed in a train crash, the prime minister`s office said. A statement said that Transportation Minister Hisham Arafat had accepted the resignation of Medhat Shousha. Arafat "affirmed the investigations are ongoing to reveal the causes of the trains` collision," according to the statement.

The prosecutors also ordered the detention of four people, including the drivers of the two trains, according to a statement. Prosecutors also called in 10 other officials for questioning over the crash.

