Senior Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia drone strike

Mogadishu: Several senior Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a drone strike on the outskirts of the coastal city of Kismayo in southern Somalia.

A military official, on condition of anonymity, said several strikes hit an Al-Shabaab base in Berhani location, some 60 kilometre south of Kismayo, killing several senior terrorists, Xinhua reported.

Residents of Berhani location said there were huge explosions early hours of Saturday.

"The strike hit the base where the terrorists were meeting leading to several casualties," the military officer from the Somalia National Army was quoted as saying.

There is no official confirmation from the US Africa Command (Africom) yet.

Africom, which has been using drones to attack Al-Shabaab and the Islamic State (IS), carried out at least ten strikes in southern and northern Somalia in November.