Senior UN official to make rare visit to North Korea: Official

United Nations: A top UN official will travel to North Korea this week for talks with officials there, a UN spokesman said Monday, amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang`s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Jeffrey Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, "will discuss with DPRK officials issues of mutual interest and concern," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, using the acronym for North Korea`s official name.

Feltman will visit North Korea from Tuesday to Friday, he said.