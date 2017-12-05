हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Senior UN official to make rare visit to North Korea: Official

A top UN official will travel to North Korea this week for talks with officials there, a UN spokesman said Monday, amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang`s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

AFP| Updated: Dec 05, 2017, 00:44 AM IST
Comments |

United Nations: A top UN official will travel to North Korea this week for talks with officials there, a UN spokesman said Monday, amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang`s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Jeffrey Feltman, the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, "will discuss with DPRK officials issues of mutual interest and concern," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, using the acronym for North Korea`s official name.

Feltman will visit North Korea from Tuesday to Friday, he said.

Tags:
United NationsUN officialUN spokesmanNorth Koreaballistic missilePyongyang
Next
Story

EU angers Israel over involvement in occupation exhibition

Trending