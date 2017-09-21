close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Among the total, $4.5 million would be given to the WFP, while the remaining $3.5 million was allotted to the Unicef.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:24
Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Seoul: South Korea on Thursday decided to offer $8 million of humanitarian aid to North Korea through UN organisations.

The inter-Korean exchange and cooperation committee was chaired by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon to approve the aid`s provision to the projects of the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN International Children`s Emergency Fund (Unicef) for infants and pregnant women in North Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the total, $4.5 million would be given to the WFP, while the remaining $3.5 million was allotted to the Unicef.

It was in line with the government`s basic stance that its humanitarian aid to Pyongyang would be treated separately from political situations.

The Unification Ministry, however, said that the actual provision of the funds would be implemented after considering overall situation including the inter-Korean relations.

The implementation of the aid was expected to be delayed as tensions ran high on the Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang`s continuous nuclear and missile provocations.

On September 3, Pyongyang detonated its sixth nuclear device, seen as the most powerful ever conducted by the Asian country.

The approval for the aid marked the first time since President Moon Jae-in`s government took over in May. The previous government suspended humanitarian aid following Pyongyang`s fourth nuclear test last January.

TAGS

SeoulNorth KoreaSouth Koreahumanitarian aidUN organisations

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s request to PM Modi: Pass Women&#039;s Reservation Bill
India

Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's R...

WorldAsia

Turkey, Iran and Iraq warn of `counter-measures` against Ku...

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief discusses with Afghan envoy ways to ach...

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media
World

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack
EuropeWorld

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action
India

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha...

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017
Technology

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Singh
India

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Sing...

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find out
Space

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi