close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Seven dead, 19 missing after flooding rains strike Haiti

Seven people have died and 19 fishermen are reported lost at sea after two days of heavy rain lashed Haiti, the interior ministry said on Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 23:23

Port-au-Prince: Seven people have died and 19 fishermen are reported lost at sea after two days of heavy rain lashed Haiti, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Two young children were among the fatalities, which all occurred in northern Haiti, while the people missing at sea were caught in rough weather off the southwestern coast, said ministry spokesman Guillaume Albert Moleon.

"Unfortunately, we must deplore the deaths of people who did not follow the safety instructions and tried to cross flooded streams," he said of the deaths onland.

In southern Haiti, the soil is "100 percent saturated with water", Moleon said, warning of a high risk of landslides.

Work is underway to clear debris from flooded roads, while the search continues for the missing fishermen and maritime officials renewed a safety warning for those venturing to sea.

As the hurricane season approaches, authorities are concerned about conditions in areas that have not recovered since powerful Hurricane Matthew struck in October.

Haitian towns have been popping up with little urban planning, leaving many prone to flooding even during a moderate storm.

Lacking infrastructure, remote rural areas in the Haitian mountains are also periodically isolated from the rest of the country due to washed-out roads and swollen rivers.

TAGS

Haitistorm at HaitiHurricane Matthew

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

AIMUC chairman Maulvi Qadri offers Rs 20 lakh for putting Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s shoes around Nawaz Sharif&#039;s neck
India

AIMUC chairman Maulvi Qadri offers Rs 20 lakh for putting K...

Two suicide car bombs explode on highway near oilfields in...
WorldAsia

Two suicide car bombs explode on highway near oilfields in...

North Korea says US has to roll back 'hostile policy...
World

North Korea says US has to roll back 'hostile policy...

White House says will not announce FBI director nominee on Friday
AmericasWorld

White House says will not announce FBI director nominee on...

Italy passes law obliging parents to vaccinate children
EuropeWorld

Italy passes law obliging parents to vaccinate children

Assange hails victory after Sweden drops probe, says prepared to end impasse
World

Assange hails victory after Sweden drops probe, says prepar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video