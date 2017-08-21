Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search operation

Dera: Seven policemen were rescued in a successful police operation on Monday after they had been kidnapped from Rajanpur`s Rojhan tehsil on Sunday.

The policemen were rescued after a heavy exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the police, Geo News reported.The Punjab Police had launched an operation for their safe recovery.

However, the kidnappers escaped from the spot.The police have launched a search operation to track them down.

Accpording to the report, the seven policemen, Luqman, Zeeshan, Sabir, Shakir, Jamshed, Safdar and Muzammil, were abducted by 15 dacoits from the riverine area of River Indus in the limits of Bangla Ichha police, Rajanpur, on Sunday while they were on their way to a picket of Nabi Shah on a boat.