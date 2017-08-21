close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search operation

Accpording to the report, the seven policemen, Luqman, Zeeshan, Sabir, Shakir, Jamshed, Safdar and Muzammil, were abducted by 15 dacoits from the riverine area of River Indus in the limits of Bangla Ichha police, Rajanpur.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:41

Dera: Seven policemen were rescued in a successful police operation on Monday after they had been kidnapped from Rajanpur`s Rojhan tehsil on Sunday.

The policemen were rescued after a heavy exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the police, Geo News reported.The Punjab Police had launched an operation for their safe recovery.

However, the kidnappers escaped from the spot.The police have launched a search operation to track them down.

Accpording to the report, the seven policemen, Luqman, Zeeshan, Sabir, Shakir, Jamshed, Safdar and Muzammil, were abducted by 15 dacoits from the riverine area of River Indus in the limits of Bangla Ichha police, Rajanpur, on Sunday while they were on their way to a picket of Nabi Shah on a boat.

TAGS

RajanpurPakistanPunjab PoliceBangla Ichha police

From Zee News

World

Seoul urges Pyongyang not to resort to provocation

No such thing as &#039;VIP&#039; in democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

No such thing as 'VIP' in democracy: UP CM Yogi A...

North East

Mizoram minister Buddha Dhan Chakma resigns

RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitish&#039;s resignation
India

RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitis...

Thane: Fertility doctor booked for raping patient
Maharashtra

Thane: Fertility doctor booked for raping patient

Beijing is back with a new anti-India video, wants to &#039;strengthen trust and manage disputes&#039;
India

Beijing is back with a new anti-India video, wants to...

WorldAsia

Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: Police

Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications
Apps

Google Android 'O': Know about release time, spec...

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT
Delhi

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India