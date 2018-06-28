हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bali

Several flights to Bali cancelled after volcano spews smoke and ash

The airline companies are leaving nothing to chance and decided to cancel flights despite Indonesian authorities saying that planes were in no danger. 

Several flights to Bali cancelled after volcano spews smoke and ash
This photo was tweeted by @BaliToursmBoard

Many travellers to Bali were in for massive disappointment as several flights to Indonesia's island because of a volcanic eruption.

Mount Agung spewed smoke and ash into the skies, forcing several major airlines to cancel flights. News agency AFP reported that Air Asia had to terminate 22 flights while Australia's JetStar axed 14.

The airline companies are leaving nothing to chance and decided to cancel flights despite Indonesian authorities saying that planes were in no danger. The eruption though comes as another massive blow for the extremely-lucractive tourism industry of Bali which suffered for the same reason last year as well.

Local reports suggest that a no-go zone has been established for four kilometres around the peak of Mount Agung and that disaster relief agencies are on the alert. Arrangements are being made for tourists already in Bali to leave.

Tags:
BaliBali tourismBali volcanoMount Agung

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close