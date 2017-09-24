close
Several injured in shooting at Tennessee church: Police

The incident took place around 11 am at Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, the Nashville Police told the media. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 23:33
Several injured in shooting at Tennessee church: Police

Tennessee: At least six people were injured when shots were fired at a church here on Sunday, the police said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The incident took place around 11 am at Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in the Antioch locality of Tenessee, the Nashville Police told the media.

The injured were shifted to a hospital. However, their condition was not immediately known.

