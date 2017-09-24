Several injured in shooting at Tennessee church: Police
The incident took place around 11 am at Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, the Nashville Police told the media.
Tennessee: At least six people were injured when shots were fired at a church here on Sunday, the police said.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
The injured were shifted to a hospital. However, their condition was not immediately known.