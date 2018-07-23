हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canada

Several people shot at in Toronto, gunman neutralised: Reports

A gunman has reportedly killed several people in a shooting incident in Toronto in Canada. According to Toronto Star, the gunman has also been neutralised by police.

Several people shot at in Toronto, gunman neutralised: Reports

A gunman has reportedly killed several people in a shooting incident in Toronto in Canada. According to Toronto Star, the gunman has also been neutralised by police.

The report said that the gunman, seen wearing black clothes, fired at least 15-20 rounds of bullets. At least 10 people got injured in the shooting incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The area was cordoned off immediately.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
CanadaCanada shootingTorontoToronto shooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close