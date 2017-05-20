close
Severe weather creates havoc across Germany

The German news agency dpa reported today that a regional train derailed near Stadtroda in eastern Germany after the tracks were covered by a mudslide late yesterday. 

﻿
AP Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 19:35

Berlin: Thunderstorms have created havoc across Germany leading to the derailment of a train with seven people injured, flight cancellations at Hamburg's airport and a mudslide on a highway in the eastern part of the country.

The German news agency dpa reported today that a regional train derailed near Stadtroda in eastern Germany after the tracks were covered by a mudslide late yesterday. Seven people were slightly injured and the tracks remained closed today.

Some 140 passengers had to spend the night on cots after 29 flights were canceled at Hamburg airport due to thunderstorms and lightning. A highway near the eastern city of Leipzig had to be closed after heavy rain caused a mudslide late yesterday.

Severe weather in GermanyGerman weatherGermanythunderstormsStadtroda

