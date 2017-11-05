Sex robot creator claims he will soon have children with one

LONDON: Man who created one of the world's first sex robots has claimed that he would soon have children with one of them.

Spaniard Sergio Santos claimed that his sex robots now can have babies with their owners using a new 'offspring' technology, the dailyhunt.com reported.

He predicted that his invention would one day make it possible for humans and robots to get married and start a family.

He gave his own example how his creation 'Silicon Samantha' helped improve his 16-year marriage to designer Martisa Kissamitaki.

He also claimed that his robots can acquire personality traits and beliefs of their human partner.

Explaining the technique to produce offsprings, Santos said the information acquired by the robots can be used to make an Artificial Intelligence (AI) brain to create the child with the help of 3D printing schematics.

Sex robots have opened up a fascinating world of technological innovations which have changed the way people have sex.

Today, some brothels also offer sex dolls and robots which are customised to look like celebrities. And their popularity is fast gaining grounds.

Citing experts, the report said that the researchers have warned of a possible scenario in the future when robots may replace human beings as partners.