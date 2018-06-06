हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Afridi has an advice for Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar

Shahid Afridi has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan to take out time to visit lower courts so that he can fix the blacksheeps within as-well.

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has an advice for Chief Justice Saqib Nisar of the country. The firebrand batsman has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan in a tweet to visit the lower courts to identify the “black sheep” in country’s judiciary.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Afridi said, “Want to congratulate the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for commendable & remarkable job. His surprise visits have been of great service to nation however I wld like to suggest tht If he can also take out time to visit lower courts so tht he can fix the blacksheeps within as-well.”

Hailing the Chief Justice for his “surprise visits”, that he termed as “great service to nation”, the cricketer said that he should take time out for visit to lower courts. According to Pakistani media, Chief Justice Nisar has been making surprise visits to hospitals, colleges and other public facilities.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is focusing on issues pertaining to human rights as part of agenda for 2018. However, the move has been called by some in Pakistan as “overstepping of boundaries”. Reports in Pakistani media have equated it with “the era of former justice Iftikhar Chaudhary”.

The Chief Justice has stood by his steps, saying he is exercising the “constitutional rights” of the judiciary.

