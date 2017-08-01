close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaces Nawaz Sharif, elected 18th PM of Pakistan

Pakistani lawmakers on Tuesday elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country`s new prime minister, replacing ousted veteran leader Nawaz Sharif.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 18:06
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected 18th PM of Pakistan, say reports
Image Credit: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistani lawmakers on Tuesday elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country`s new prime minister, replacing ousted veteran leader Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif`s ruling PML-N party used its majority in the National Assembly to install Abbasi, after the Supreme Court last week ordered Nawaz Sharif disqualified from office over failure to disclose a source of income.

Abassi`s tenure is expected to be short, as Sharif has declared his brother Shahbaz as the successor once he becomes eligible.

Shahbaz, currently the chief minister of the vast Punjab province, needs to win a parliamentary by-election before other lawmakers can elect him as prime minister.

With Reuters inputs

TAGS

Shahid Khaqan AbbasiPakistanShahid Khaqan Abbasi 18th PM of PakistanNawaz SharifPML-NPanama Papers case

From Zee News

Asia

Pakistan extends house arrest of alleged 2008 Mumbai attack...

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp
Technology

Paytm plans to launch messaging service to rival WhatsApp

AfricaWorld

‘South Africa has highest HIV prevalence rate’

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warmer this century
Environment

The heat is rising! Earth may become over two degrees warme...

India

BJP takes serious note of MPs absence, warns against recurr...

Maharashtra

Bombay HC to decide Maharashtra plea on 'dahi handi...

Lalu Yadav slams Nitish for dumping &#039;Grand Alliance&#039;, calls him power-hungry &#039;palturam&#039;
Bihar

Lalu Yadav slams Nitish for dumping 'Grand Alliance...

WorldAsia

60 civilians killed in US airstrikes in Syria

Two killed in IS-claimed attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul
WorldAsia

Two killed in IS-claimed attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can detect sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?