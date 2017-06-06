Sher Bahadur Deuba elected as 40th Prime Minister of Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament on Tuesday elected Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba as 40th Prime Minister of the land-locked country.

The veteran Nepalese politician was today elected Nepal's PM for the fourth time.

The election of a new Prime Minister was necessitated following the May 24 resignation of incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre, who quit office to pave way for alliance partner Nepali Congress to head the government as per an agreement reached last year.