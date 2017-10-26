Sherin Mathews case: Mother denies role in 3-year-old's death

Houston: Sini Mathews, the mother of 3-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews has denied her involvement in the death of her daughter. Her lawyers said she has fully cooperated with the Richardson Police and should no longer be subjected to an interrogation.

"Now that Mr Mathews has turned himself into the police and told them what happened to Sherin, we see no need for Mrs Mathews to endure further police interrogation. She had nothing to do with Sherin's death or the removal of her body from the home," a statement by her lawyers read.

It also said that Sini was interrogated for hours by several officers with no attorney present.

She is "trying to grieve for her lost daughter while still caring for her remaining daughter. She is struggling to pick up the pieces of a shattered life." A four-year-old daughter of the couple remains in foster care.

The police have however stated that while Sini initially cooperated in the investigation, she later stopped. She had given Sherin's dental records and identified her body in order to help the medical examiner make a positive ID.

Sini's husband Wesley Mathews has been charged for involvement in Sherin's disappearance and death. He was arrested for the second time on Monday where he told the police that Sherin choked on milk.

He had earlier given a statement that Sherin disappeared while being punished, when she was forced to stand outside by a tree at 3 am for not drinking her milk. He had said his wife was sleeping when Sherin disappeared.

He has been booked into to the Dallas County Jail and has been placed under suicide watch.