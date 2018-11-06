हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bill Gates

Shitty problem: With poop in hand, Bill Gates draws attention to sanitation issues

Speaking at a forum on the future of toilets - Reinvented Toilet Expo - in Beijing, Gates placed the jar where everyone could clearly see what they didn't expect or want to see.

Reuters Photo

Being one of the richest men in the world did not stop Bill Gates from walking in with a clear jar filled with human excreta as he tried to draw attention to sanitation problems in China. His stunt didn't just get him absolute but undivided attention from the audience in Beijing.

Speaking at a forum on the future of toilets - Reinvented Toilet Expo - in Beijing, Gates placed the jar where everyone could clearly see what they didn't expect or want to see. But it is something that, according to Gates, children in many parts of China see every time they step out to play. "In places without sanitation you have got way more than that," he said. "And that's what kids when they are out playing, they are being exposed to all the time, and that's why we connect this not just with the quality of life, but with disease and death and with malnutrition."

 

 

Gates has raised the need for proper sanitation - especially in developing countries like China and India - on several occasions. Just last month, he applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan which seeks to spread the message of sanitation. The Billionaire has used a major part of his fortune to promote sanitation through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been actively working in China and India to help the people here to gain access to clean sanitation facilities.

