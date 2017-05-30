close
''Shocked'' South Korea leader Moon Jae-in orders probe into extra US THAAD launchers

Moon was "shocked" to hear that the four additional THAAD launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:47

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered a probe into the introduction of four THAAD anti-missile launchers in addition to two deployed by the U.S. military before his election, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moon was "shocked" to hear that the four additional THAAD launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat, were brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a media briefing.

The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system by the U.S. military, agreed by the government of Moon`s predecessor, was a controversial issue in the May 10 presidential election and has infuriated China, North Korea`s lone major ally.

TAGS

South KoreaMoon Jae-inTHAADTHAAD launchersU.S. military

