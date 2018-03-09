Shocker from China: Drunk passenger bites bus driver when asked to pay fare

Beijing: A drunk passenger in China launched a violent attack on a bus driver. The reason was only that the driver asked the passenger to buy a ticket.

The man was arrested later. The video of the attack has gone viral. It shows the man in brown jacket slapping and biting the driver on the face.

The incident occurred when the driver pulled over the bus. The driver had marks on his cheek and started was bleeding from the mouth. He was hospitalised for treatment.

The incident happened on route number 102 bus in Xi'an of Shaanxi Province on March 7, 2018, as per media reports.

"There were three men boarding the bus when I stopped at the north gate of Xingqinggong Park around 3 pm. They got on without tapping their cards," Zhang, the driver was quoted as saying by Mail Online.

Zhang pulled over at the next stop and when he reminded the accused and his friends to pay with their cards, the man started slapping the driver. Another passenger who tried to settle the matter was also attacked.

In the surveillance camera footage, reports say, Zhang is seen not retaliating when the drunk man slaps him on the face. Then the attacker is seen biting Zhang on the side of the cheek.

The man was arrested, along with his friend. Another friend fled from the scene before the police arrived.