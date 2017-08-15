Shocking! Chinese mother wraps new-born baby in plastic, parcels to Orphanage

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 19:14
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

Beijing: In a bizarre incident in China, a 24-year-old mother of new-born girl child reportedly packed her baby in a plastic cover to parcel it to an orphanage. 

The mother of the baby has been identified as Ms Luo.

According to a Beijing News report, the incident came to light after a courier man, delivering the package to Fizhou Children’s Welfare Institution, heard a baby wailing and realised that the sound was coming from the parcels he was carrying. 

After finding the baby, the courier guy immediately called the police to do the needful.

The incident stirred up an online after the delievery guy posted a video of the incident on the Chinese social media. 

The video showed a crowd gathered around the newborn as the delivery man waited for the authorities and ambulance to arrive. In the video, a man is seen dipping a cotton bud in bottled water and uses it to wipe the baby’s lips, as local temperatures were soaring.

The baby girl was sent to a local hospital for further care and investigation.

 

