Shocking: Man kills and cooks neighbour's dog, invites him to dinner

In a twisted example of extreme cruelty towards animals and those who stand firmly for animal rights, a South Korean man admitted to killing a neighbour's dog before cooking it and inviting the pet owner for dinner.

The two-year-old Welsh Corgi apparently was 'guilty' of barking a lot which infuriated the 62-year-old accused. Taken into custody after the heinous crime, he admitted to local cops that he first stoned the dog and when it became unconscious, he strangled him to death and cooked him for dinner.

As if his actions were not grotesque enough already, the man then invited his neighbour and his family to help him finish the meal. The invite was turned down because the family - already distraught because their pet had gone missing - are against dog meat consumption which is otherwise common in South Korea.

It is reported that suspicion fell on the accused only after he had invited the dog's family for dinner - just a day after he had come to console the family and promised to find the dog. A young girl in the family started an online petition for the accused to be probed and he was eventually arrested.

Local detectives believe at the time when the accused came to console the family of the dog, the pet could have been alive and in captivity.

Thousands of dogs are believed to be in captivity across South Korea - a country where eating dog meat is common but is declining. Animal activists have been fighting tooth and nail to put an end to dog meat trade and the younger generations are reportedly seeing it as taboo.