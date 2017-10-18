Shooting at office park in Maryland in US, at least 3 killed
All schools in the vicinity have been shut
MARYLAND: At least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in shooting at an office park in Maryland in US.
The police are on lookout for the suspect and the area has been cordoned off.
According to reports, the victims as well as the suspects worked at an office in Edgewood's Emmorton business park.
Local media reports described the shooting as workplace violence at a granite company.