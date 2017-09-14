Shooting at school in Washington's Spokane, several injured
A shooting has been reported on Wednesday in a high school located here, claimed reports.
As per media reports, one person is said to have died in the shooting.
#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY
— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017
The incident took place in the afternoon at Washington's Spokane.
Ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been engaged in the rescue work.
"Following the incident, all southside SPS schools were temporarily kept in full lockdown as a precautionary measure," said Spokane Schools.
Due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all southside SPS schools are currently in lockdown. Updates as information allows.
— Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017