Shooting at school in Washington's Spokane, several injured

A shooting has been reported on Wednesday in a high school located here, claimed reports.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 00:43
Shooting at school in Washington&#039;s Spokane, several injured
File photo

Washington: Several people are said to have been injured in a shooting that is said to have been taken place at a high school located here.

As per media reports, one person is said to have died in the shooting.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Washington's Spokane.

Ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been engaged in the rescue work.

"Following the incident, all southside SPS schools were temporarily kept in full lockdown as a precautionary measure," said Spokane Schools.

