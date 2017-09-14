Shooting at school in Washington's Spokane, several injured

Washington: Several people are said to have been injured in a shooting that is said to have been taken place at a high school located here.

As per media reports, one person is said to have died in the shooting.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

The incident took place in the afternoon at Washington's Spokane.

Ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been engaged in the rescue work.

"Following the incident, all southside SPS schools were temporarily kept in full lockdown as a precautionary measure," said Spokane Schools.