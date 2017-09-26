close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Shooting incident near Philippine President's residence, officer injured

A shooting incident reportedly took place near the residence of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, the Presidential Security Group said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 11:14
Shooting incident near Philippine President&#039;s residence, officer injured

Manila: A shooting incident reportedly took place near the Manila residence of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, the Presidential Security Group said.

"A Philippine presidential guard was killed in the shooting incident. President has been informed," Reuters said quoting a security head.

As per reports, the incident took place in the PSG Complex inside Malacanang Park, the base of Duterte’s guard unit and close to his Bahay ng Pagbabago residence, Presidential Security Group spokesman Mike Aquino said in a text message to reporters.

Duterte was not at his residence at the time of the incident, an official from the presidential palace told reporters.

An official statement on the incident is awaited. 

More details awaited. 

TAGS

Philippine shootingMalacanang ParkRodrigo DuterteManila shootingPresidential Security GroupPSG complex shooting

From Zee News

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift: Details revealed ahead of launch
Business

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift: Details revealed ahead of l...

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court
World

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability cou...

Technology

Microsoft, Facebook lay 6,598 km Internet cable across Atla...

Maharashtra

Baby selling racket busted in Thane, eight arrested

World

Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis at settlement: Cops

Donald Trump to meet Thailand prime minister at White House on October 3
World

Donald Trump to meet Thailand prime minister at White House...

Apple drops Bing search for Google
Technology

Apple drops Bing search for Google

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif to appear before accountability court today
World

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif to appear before accountability c...

Myanmar says no &#039;ethnic cleansing,&#039; genocide against Muslims
World

Myanmar says no 'ethnic cleansing,' genocide agai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi