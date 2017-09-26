Shooting incident near Philippine President's residence, officer injured

Manila: A shooting incident reportedly took place near the Manila residence of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, the Presidential Security Group said.

"A Philippine presidential guard was killed in the shooting incident. President has been informed," Reuters said quoting a security head.

As per reports, the incident took place in the PSG Complex inside Malacanang Park, the base of Duterte’s guard unit and close to his Bahay ng Pagbabago residence, Presidential Security Group spokesman Mike Aquino said in a text message to reporters.

Duterte was not at his residence at the time of the incident, an official from the presidential palace told reporters.

An official statement on the incident is awaited.

More details awaited.