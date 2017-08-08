close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Shutdown on first anniversary of Quetta bombing

On June 23 this year, at least 14 people including eight policemen were killed in a suicide car bombing in Quetta.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 22:34

Karachi: The capital of Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province on Tuesday witnessed a complete shutdown on the first anniversary of a suicide bombing at Quetta Civil Hospital in which 70 people died.

All educational and commercial institutions in the city remained shut.

Lawyers and civil society persons held candle-light vigils while city residents took out rallies and raised slogans against terrorists and banned outfits.

Ministers and members of provincial assembly also held a prayer meeting at the Civil Secretariat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri had announced an official holiday for all educational institutions.

At least 70 people - most of them lawyers - were killed on August 8 last year when a suicide bomber attacked the civil hospital emergency ward, where lawyers had gathered after the assassination of Bilal Kasi - the president of the Quetta Bar Association.

Quetta has taken the brunt of terrorist and sectarian attacks by separatists and militants in recent years.

Three days after the suicide bombing at Civil hospital, at least 14 people were wounded after the convoy of a judge was targeted in a roadside bombing in the city.

On June 23 this year, at least 14 people including eight policemen were killed in a suicide car bombing in Quetta.

TAGS

Quetta bombingKarachiBalochistanQuetta Civil HospitalSanaullah ZehriQuetta Bar AssociationSuicide car bombing

From Zee News

World

South African President Jacob Zuma survives no-confidence v...

World

Taliban release 235 hostages after Afghanistan 'massac...

WorldAsia

Israel to permit Jerusalem Palestinians to visit Gaza

42 linked to outfits, including IS, suspected missing in 5 yrs: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala

42 linked to outfits, including IS, suspected missing in 5...

EuropeWorld

Pakistan-born man convicted of pipe bomb plot in UK

Uttar Pradesh

GD Goenka student's death case to come up in Allahabad...

WorldAsia

Afghan forces sent to rescue hostages after massacre: Offic...

Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India: Know more about him and the key verdicts he penned
India

Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India: Know...

West Bengal

Kolkata school headmistress arrested for beating up student...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India