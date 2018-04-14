Sickening! 'Rape list' found inside boy's school toilet, probe launched

In what can only be termed as sickening and worrisome, a 'rape list' consisting of names of several girl students was found inside a boy's school washroom.

The incident has stunned people across the world.

The incident took place last week in a co-ed school in south-west Ireland's Cork city.

The list – scribbled on the toilet wall in the form of graffiti – had several tick marks beside the names of some women students. The name with the maximum number of ticks was reportedly “going to get raped.”

The incident came to light after one of the boys shared an image of the list with a fellow girl schoolmate.

All the girl names included on the list are minors and all students of the school. A probe has been launched into the incident.

The girls of the school are reportedly upset and distraught over the episode.

A girl who attends the school spoke out on the Neil Prendeville show for Cork’s Red FM on Friday.

‘Threatening rape is just so serious. Boys need to learn that they can’t talk about girls like that. A guy sent (the image) to one of the girls on the list to show her,’ she said, as reported by Evoke.ie.

‘I think their whole mentality is based on attractiveness or something and they are not realising how serious this is.’

‘They get some of it from games and television shows. But in real life they are not being taught about what is right or is wrong.’

‘A lot of the boys don’t realise how serious this is. I hope that whoever did this is understanding the impact their actions have,’ she said.