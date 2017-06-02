close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Singapore defence talks focus on online terror fight

Five countries in a longstanding defence pact have met in Singapore and say they will continue working together and use the internet to fight terrorism.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 13:46

Singapore: Five countries in a longstanding defence pact have met in Singapore and say they will continue working together and use the internet to fight terrorism.

Officials from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore held a joint news conference today after meeting in the city-state. The countries are part of the Five Power Defence Arrangements, which was put in place in 1971 for the joint defense of Malaysia and Singapore, then newly independent.

Malaysia's Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that terrorism, extremism and militancy in the region were key areas of concern. He said the group is looking at ways to take the fight online.

The officials were meeting ahead of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be attended by defence ministers and experts from 40 countries.

TAGS

Singapore defence talksTerrorismjoint news conferenceMalaysia's Defence Minister Hishammuddin Husseinextremismmilitancy

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Jurassic Park to remain a fantasy? T-rex bone proves it will never exist!
Science

Jurassic Park to remain a fantasy? T-rex bone proves it wil...

India leading in battle against climate change, says UN environment chief
Environment

India leading in battle against climate change, says UN env...

Ahmedabad cops to use mobile app to penalise traffic violat...
Gujarat

Ahmedabad cops to use mobile app to penalise traffic violat...

Moto C smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,999
Mobiles

Moto C smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,999

Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempts to eat a &#039;floating&#039; pudding on the ISS! - Watch video
Space

Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempt...

Ahmedabad traffic cops to use mobile app to penalise violat...
Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad traffic cops to use mobile app to penalise violat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video