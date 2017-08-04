Singapore expels US-Chinese professor for ''espionage''

Bangkok: Singapore authorities on Friday announced the expulsion of an American professor and his wife, both of whom are of Chinese descent, from the country for allegedly spying on behalf a foreign nation.

Huang Jing, an expert on US-China relations, worked at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) in Singapore and was Director of the Centre on Asia and Globalisation, Efe news reported.

Huang "has been identified as an agent of influence of a foreign country. He knowingly interacted with intelligence organisations and agents of the foreign country (...) to influence the government`s foreign policy and public opinion in Singapore," the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"Huang`s wife, Yang, was aware that Huang was acting through his position at the LKYSPP to advance the agenda of a foreign country," added the ministry.

"Huang`s continued presence in Singapore, and that of his wife, are therefore undesirable. Both will be permanently banned from re-entering Singapore," the statement said.