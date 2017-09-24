close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Singapore IS fighter challenges Prince Harry in video

It is believed to be the first time that a fighter from the affluent city-state has featured prominently in one of IS`s videos.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 18:29
Singapore IS fighter challenges Prince Harry in video

Singapore: A Singaporean member of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria has appeared in a video challenging Britain`s Prince Harry to fight the jihadists, a monitoring group and authorities said Sunday.

It is believed to be the first time that a fighter from the affluent city-state has featured prominently in one of IS`s videos.

In the English-language video released Saturday, a man identified as "Abu `Uqayl" from Singapore took issue with Prince Harry talking about a terror attack in London while on a visit to Singapore in June.

"Why don`t you come here and fight us if you`re man enough, so that we can send you and your Apaches to hellfire, biidhnillah (Allah permitting)?" he said in the video which was circulated by the SITE Intelligence Group.

Prince Harry formerly served in the British army and flew Apache attack helicopters in Afghanistan.

The royal`s visit to the city-state in June was overshadowed by an IS-claimed terror attack in London.

The attack saw knife-wielding men mow down and stab revellers on a night out, killing seven before they were gunned down by police.

Singapore`s interior ministry said it believed the person in the video was a Singaporean.

"Our security agencies have been aware for some time now of the presence in Syria of a Singaporean, Megat Shahdan bin Abdul Samad, 39, and have been monitoring his activities," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"It is believed that the person in the video calling himself `Abu Uqayl` is Shahdan."

Singapore`s leaders have warned that the city is a prime target for a terror attack because of its strong stand against terrorism and reputation as a regional financial centre.

TAGS

SingaporeIslamic stateSyriaBritainPrince HarryJihadistsvideoAttackTerrorism

From Zee News

India

Rattled by Sushma's speech, Pak envoy calls India...

Amazon sees growth in phone, fashion segments in festive sale
Internet & Social Media

Amazon sees growth in phone, fashion segments in festive sa...

Now, a green smartphone with &#039;surveillance-proof&#039; feature
Technology

Now, a green smartphone with 'surveillance-proof'...

Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth
Maharashtra

Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth

Himachal Pradesh

Mild quake hits Chamba in Himachal

Faulty ammunition reason behind howitzer M-777 explosion during trial in Pokhran: Sources
India

Faulty ammunition reason behind howitzer M-777 explosion du...

Apps

Five apps that technologically empower, digitise SME transa...

Mobiles

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X cannot run superfast w...

Bali volcano eruption fears spark exodus of more than 35,000
WorldAsia

Bali volcano eruption fears spark exodus of more than 35,00...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi