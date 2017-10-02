close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Singer Jason Aldean describes Las Vegas shooting rampage as "beyond horrific"

Popular American country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, on Monday described the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history as "beyond horrific."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 19:12

Washington: Popular American country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, on Monday described the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history as "beyond horrific."

A video posted on social media captured the moment the gunshots began, forcing Aldean and his band to abruptly stop mid-song and leave the stage at the music festival in the Nevada gambling hub.

The video shows people screaming as the gunman fires multiple rounds on the crowd, with one woman yelling, "Oh my god," and others calling on others to "Get down."

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that I and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote on his Instagram account.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," CNN quoted the 40-year-old singer as writing.

Aldean's band members were safe.

The two-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Award winner has sold 15 million albums.

At least 50 people were killed in the incident. A total of 406 people were transported to area hospitals, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. 

TAGS

Mandalay Bay CasinoLas VegasUnited States of AmericaI15 FreewayTropicanaRussell Road

From Zee News

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Chamba

AmericasWorld

Pope 'deeply saddened' by Las Vegas 'sensele...

Horrific videos emerge of Las Vegas shooting - WATCH
Americas

Horrific videos emerge of Las Vegas shooting - WATCH

Maharashtra

Mumbai attack suspect to sue after claim he drank White Hou...

Education

Haryana to hold competition on moral education in schools

World&#039;s first robotic farm completes fully automatic harvest
Environment

World's first robotic farm completes fully automatic h...

World

Brother of gunman who attacked French Jews goes on trial

AmericasWorld

Las Vegas gunman had at least eight guns in hotel room: Pol...

World

Police believe Las Vegas shooter killed himself

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi