Six Indian Americans win Gates Cambridge scholarship

WASHINGTON: Six Indian Americans, including two women, are among 35 students from the US selected for the prestigious Gates Cambridge scholarship.

Under a USD 210 million endowment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the scholarship enable outstanding graduate students from all around the world to study at the University of Cambridge.

Names of the candidates from other countries would be announced in April.

The six Indian Americans are Neil Davey, Ayan Mandal, Pranay Nadella and Vaithish Velazhahan.

The two women selected for the scholarship are Kaamya Varagur and Monica Kullar. The aim of the program is to build a global network of future leaders committed to improving the lives of others.

“I am tremendously honoured to selected as a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

In addition to gaining new academic experiences by studying an MPhil in Technology Policy at Judge Business School, I am particularly excited to be part of an international community that is so committed to the ideal of scholarship in pursuit of community engagement,” said Davey.

Nadella said he is really excited to be a part of this community and study the MPhil in Public Health in the University of Cambridge's renowned Department of Public Health and Primary Care.

“I look forward to engaging with the diverse and passionate community of scholars, as learning from their perspectives and interests will enable me to grow significantly, both personally and professionally,” he said.

At the Cambridge University, Kullar said she aims to conduct research on the effectiveness of down-regulating negative emotions in stressful real-world contexts and elucidate further on neurobiological models of emotion regulation across both healthy and vulnerable populations.