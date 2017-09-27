close
Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: Official

Six rockets landed near Kabul's international airport on Wednesday after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis flew to the Afghan capital for talks, an official said.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:15

Kabul: Six rockets landed near Kabul's international airport on Wednesday after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis flew to the Afghan capital for talks, an official said.

The volley of missiles struck near the military section of the airport but there were no casualties or immediate claim of responsibility, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

Police have cordoned off the area to find the exact location from which the rockets were fired, he said, adding that no flights were cancelled. 

The attack came hours after Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the first member of Donald Trump`s cabinet to visit the war-torn country since his pledge to stay the course in America's longest war. 

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi