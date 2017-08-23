Small fire at London rail station disrupts transport, no injuries

London: A small fire on the tracks at an underground London railway station went out by itself without causing injuries, firefighters said on Wednesday, following transport disruption in the heart of the city`s financial district.

A Reuters witness said she had been able to smell smoke near Bank station, close to the Bank of England, around the time it was first reported to authorities at 0800 GMT.

The station serves two London Underground lines, as well as an underground part of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) which connects central London with the east of the city, including the separate financial district of Canary Wharf.

"Firefighters will shortly be leaving Bank. It was a small track fire in a DLR tunnel. It had burnt out before crews arrived," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

London`s transport authority said it had shut the line between Bank and the next station, Shadwell, on the route from central London to Canary Wharf.

The rest of Bank station was open, Transport for London added.