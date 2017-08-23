close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Small fire at London rail station disrupts transport, no injuries

The station serves two London Underground lines, as well as an underground part of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) which connects central London with the east of the city.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 16:45

London: A small fire on the tracks at an underground London railway station went out by itself without causing injuries, firefighters said on Wednesday, following transport disruption in the heart of the city`s financial district.

A Reuters witness said she had been able to smell smoke near Bank station, close to the Bank of England, around the time it was first reported to authorities at 0800 GMT.

The station serves two London Underground lines, as well as an underground part of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) which connects central London with the east of the city, including the separate financial district of Canary Wharf.

"Firefighters will shortly be leaving Bank. It was a small track fire in a DLR tunnel. It had burnt out before crews arrived," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

London`s transport authority said it had shut the line between Bank and the next station, Shadwell, on the route from central London to Canary Wharf.
The rest of Bank station was open, Transport for London added.

TAGS

LondonLondon railway stationBank of EnglandCanary WharfDocklands Light Railway

From Zee News

World

Four dead as typhoon smashes into Macau and Hong Kong

Donald Trump threatens to shut down government for Mexico wall
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump threatens to shut down government for Mexico w...

India

Money laundering case: Shabir Shah's judicial custody...

WorldAsia

Pakistan upset over US stand based on ‘false narrative...

World

Five killed, 40 injured in suicide bomb attack in Afghanist...

Twitterati celebrate as hashtag turns 10
Internet & Social Media

Twitterati celebrate as hashtag turns 10

Shiv Sena equates Nayapadmasagarji Maharaj with Zakir Naik, says Jain Muni communalised Mira-Bhayander polls
Maharashtra

Shiv Sena equates Nayapadmasagarji Maharaj with Zakir Naik,...

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu‏ offers to quit over train accidents; PM Modi asks him to wait
India

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu‏ offers to quit over train a...

Google removes over 500 &#039;spying&#039; apps from Play Store
Apps

Google removes over 500 'spying' apps from Play S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India