Germany

Small plane crashes into crowd in Germany, several people killed

Small plane crashes into crowd in Germany, several people killed

BERLIN: Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.

Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 pm (1345 GMT) in the Rhoen region near the town of Fulda, police said.

Local media reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft when trying to land at Wasserkuppe.

It appeared that something went wrong during the procedure so the pilot tried to take off again but the Cessna did not pick up, broke through a barrier and rolled into a waiting crowd, Osthessen News reported.

According to a Bild newspaper report, three people were fatally injured.

