Smuggling cash in raw meat is rare, says Chinese Customs; one held

Beijing: An elderly woman was caught trying to smuggle $10,000 cash into China hidden in a slab of freshly ground meat, a media report said.

The Macao resident was caught by the Customs agents at the Gongbei Port in China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, the Global Times reported.

The officers reportedly became suspicious when they spotted her with a “foam carton of ground meat”, it said.

On close inspection, it was revealed that a plastic bag stuffed inside the ground meat contained $10,000 in cash.

The woman had almost managed to mask the smell of cash from the sniffer dogs at the checkpoint, the report said, adding people entering mainland China carrying fresh produce and meat products is rare.