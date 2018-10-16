हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Islamabad International Airport

Snake causes panic at Islamabad airport, official explanation confounds many

Staff at Pakistan's latest airport have reportedly said this is not the first instance of a snake being spotted here.

Representational image

A snake made its way to the apron area of Islamabad International Airport where planes are prepared for their eventual journey, leaving several members of the staff running away in absolute panic.

Dawn reported that the snake was spotted by one of the airport officials here and panic spread quickly with people running in every direction away from the reptile. Airport officials would later say that this is not the first time a snake has made its way into airport premises and despite their numerous appeals, no preventive measures have been taken. It is also reported that the medical emergency unit here does not have any medicine or vaccine to deal with snakebites or animal bites.

What has angered many is also the response from the spokesperson of the country's Civil Aviation Authority. "The snake does not know this is an airport," said Farah Hussain. "It was not the poisonous variety, like a cobra. It was the regular, harmless kind. It emerged in an area where only staff members have access and no passengers every go there." When asked if the reptile had been killed, Hussain said she was not sure. "It probably must have been."

This incident is yet another blemish on Pakistan's latest airport which was inaugurated - after several delays - earlier this year. Last week, an aero-bridge came crashing down while being taken away from a plane, severely injuring the crane operator. That this happened at an airport which claims to have world-class facilities and infrastructure has led many to question authorities here.

Islamabad International AirportIIA

