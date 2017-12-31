Social media access restricted on Iran mobiles: Report
AFP| Updated: Dec 31, 2017, 18:10 PM IST
Tehran: Access to the popular photo sharing and messaging apps Instagram and Telegram was restricted on mobile phones, Iranian media reported on Sunday, after three days of protests in many cities.
Access to Telegram, which the government has accused of fomenting violence during the protests, was cut in the early afternoon, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency and other media.