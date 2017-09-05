close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Africa to host BRICS 2018 summit

The 10th edition of the annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held in Johannesburg next year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 12:08
South Africa to host BRICS 2018 summit
Representational pic -BRICS 2017 meet

Xiamen (China): The 10th edition of the annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held in Johannesburg next year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday.

Jinping made the announcement after the end of the 9th BRICS.

The current edition of BRICS made news after all the member nations unanimously condemned terror outfits.

On the sidelines, Jinping told PM Modi that their two countries should pursue "healthy, stable bilateral ties" in the wake of a protracted border standoff.

TAGS

BRICSBRICS 2018South Africa

From Zee News

Meet the 10 guests rapist Dera chief wants to meet in Rohtak jail
India

Meet the 10 guests rapist Dera chief wants to meet in Rohta...

ED attaches farmhouse owned by Lalu Yadav&#039;s daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi&#039;s Bijwasan
Bihar

ED attaches farmhouse owned by Lalu Yadav's daughter M...

LG Q6 Review: Impressive &#039;FullVision&#039; display, negligible misses
Mobiles

LG Q6 Review: Impressive 'FullVision' display, ne...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man sexually assaults toddler, arrested

India

80 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Myanmar as Rohingya refugee crisis worsens
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Myanmar as Rohingya r...

BRICS Summit: Modi, Xi agree to work together under guidance from &#039;Panchsheel&#039; treaty
India

BRICS Summit: Modi, Xi agree to work together under guidanc...

Time for hero dogs: Global canine squads to display assault skills in India
HaryanaIndia

Time for hero dogs: Global canine squads to display assault...

Delhi

Delhi HC to hear plea challenging look-out notice against M...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?

Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's designer Ritu Goyal reveals new secrets

Indian police arrest British man accused of sexually abusing blind children

WATCH CCTV: Train crushes teenager in Madhya Pradesh, another Blue Whale death?

Rohingya children beheaded, civilians burned alive by Myanmarese security forces: Report

South Korea warns North may launch ICBMs after nuclear test