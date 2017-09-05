South Africa to host BRICS 2018 summit

Xiamen (China): The 10th edition of the annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held in Johannesburg next year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday.

Jinping made the announcement after the end of the 9th BRICS.

The current edition of BRICS made news after all the member nations unanimously condemned terror outfits.

On the sidelines, Jinping told PM Modi that their two countries should pursue "healthy, stable bilateral ties" in the wake of a protracted border standoff.