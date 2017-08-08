close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South African President Jacob Zuma survives no-confidence vote: Speaker

South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence, as ruling ANC lawmakers stuck by their leader despite divisions and fierce criticism of his rule.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 22:44

Western Cape: South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence, as ruling ANC lawmakers stuck by their leader despite divisions and fierce criticism of his rule.

The no-confidence motion needed to secure 201 of the 400 votes in parliament to succeed, but fell short with 177 votes, national assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced.

Criticism of Zuma from within the African National Congress (ANC) has grown amid multiple corruption scandals and mounting economic woes, and the celebrated party of Nelson Mandela has declined sharply at the polls.

But ANC officials and most analysts had predicted that the president would survive the vote given the party`s large parliamentary majority.

The ANC parliamentary party celebrated victory over what it described as an attempted "soft coup".

"It has been the publicly stated intention of the opposition... to collapse government, deter service delivery and sow seeds of chaos in society to ultimately grab power," it said in a statement.

Several opposition parties led thousands of anti-Zuma protesters outside the national assembly before the vote, while supporters of the president held a rival march.
Zuma, who has built up a network of loyalists in the ANC since coming to power in 2009, has survived several previous parliamentary votes but these had been held without secret balloting.

TAGS

South AfricaJacob ZumaWestern CapeSouth AFrica no confidenceANC lawmakersBaleka Mbete

From Zee News

World

Taliban release 235 hostages after Afghanistan 'massac...

WorldAsia

Israel to permit Jerusalem Palestinians to visit Gaza

WorldAsia

Shutdown on first anniversary of Quetta bombing

42 linked to outfits, including IS, suspected missing in 5 yrs: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala

42 linked to outfits, including IS, suspected missing in 5...

EuropeWorld

Pakistan-born man convicted of pipe bomb plot in UK

Uttar Pradesh

GD Goenka student's death case to come up in Allahabad...

WorldAsia

Afghan forces sent to rescue hostages after massacre: Offic...

Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India: Know more about him and the key verdicts he penned
India

Justice Dipak Misra to be next Chief Justice of India: Know...

West Bengal

Kolkata school headmistress arrested for beating up student...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India